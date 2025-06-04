Golden chance to stop Korea’s brain drain



“Maybe I should’ve taken the offer from the Chinese academic community back then.”



This lament from an honorary distinguished professor at a prestigious private university in Seoul encapsulates the crisis currently facing Korea’s science and technology sector. The university created the title of "honorary professor" so that this renowned scholar could continue his research after retirement. But the position turned out to be purely symbolic, offering no real research support. He now regrets choosing to stay in Korea.



As global competition for scientific and technological dominance intensifies, other countries are extending generous offers to talented young scientists and distinguished scholars nearing retirement—offers that include billions of won in research funding, high salaries, and housing allowances. Understandably, many Korean scientists are feeling tempted.



According to a recent joint survey conducted by The Dong-A Ilbo and the Korean Academy of Science and Technology, 61.5% of 200 top Korean scholars in science and engineering reported receiving offers from overseas institutions in the past five years. Of these, 42% said they had either accepted or were actively considering the offers. Korea's scientific community, long supported by these foundational figures, is gradually being uprooted and drawn abroad. Even among those who haven’t received offers, over 80% said they would consider one positively if it were to come in the future.



Foreign institutions are presenting tailored offers to attract Korean scholars, including lavish salaries and research funding for younger scientists, as well as long-term, stable research environments for those nearing retirement.



In contrast, Korea continues to push its researchers away with inconsistent government R&D budgets, a lack of post-retirement support systems, and burdensome administrative processes. With every change in administration comes a shift in R&D policy, fueling uncertainty. Many researchers have lost faith even in the reliability of research funding contracts, sparking a wave of departures. We must pay attention to the voices of young scientists who’ve turned their backs on Korea, saying, “How can we focus on research in a country where writing grant proposals and performance reports takes precedence over publishing papers?”



Those leaving are not just individual researchers. Especially in the case of prominent scholars, they take with them decades of research expertise, know-how, and academic networks. Their future achievements will be published under the names of the countries and institutions that recruited them. Patents and intellectual property are also likely to be transferred abroad. In the era of scientific and technological hegemony, this will erode our national competitiveness. That is why Korea must begin recognizing its top scholars as both individual research institutes and national assets.



With a new administration now in office, this is the ‘golden time’ for Korean science and technology. If we can’t retain our talent, there will be no future. Korea’s science and technology policy must move beyond short-term budget allocations and flashy slogans. Whether young or nearing retirement, researchers must feel reassured that they can continue their work here in Korea. That is true national competitiveness and the most practical and fundamental solution to brain drain.



With the Trump administration in the U.S. cutting science and technology funding, leading to an exodus of American scientists, Korea has a golden opportunity. Now is the time to retain domestic talent and reach out to capable Korean and foreign scientists, securing the upper hand in becoming a global science and technology powerhouse.

