Most Korean SMEs seek foreign skilled workers amid shortages

A recent survey shows that six out of 10 small and mid-sized companies in South Korea are seeking to hire skilled foreign workers due to a shortage of qualified local applicants. The results have prompted renewed calls to improve systems for attracting global talent and to ease visa restrictions.On Thursday, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) released the findings of a survey conducted last month among 232 small and mid-sized firms exploring solutions to regional labor shortages. Respondents said they hoped to hire an average of 3.4 skilled foreign professionals each. The most sought-after fields were electrical and electronics (14.3%), systems and software (13.6%), and mechanical and robotics engineering (10.3%).The primary reason for looking abroad was the lack of domestic applicants, cited by 61.5% of respondents. Other motivations included expectations of long-term employment (34.8%) and labor cost savings (34.2%).Nearly 68% of the companies said foreign candidates should first undergo local assessments of their job-related competencies before employment. They highlighted the need to evaluate relevant experience, academic credentials, and Korean language skills before granting entry. Some companies also urged the government to ease visa requirements, suggesting that loosening career experience thresholds could help attract more foreign professionals.박종민 기자 blick@donga.com