Wedding prices vary sharply by region in Korea

A recent survey by the Korea Consumer Agency found that the average cost of a wedding in South Korea is 21.01 million won, with sharp differences across regions. Gangnam in Seoul ranked as the most expensive area, averaging 34.09 million won per wedding—nearly three times the cost in the Gyeongsang provinces, the least expensive region at 12.09 million won.According to the report released Wednesday, the average wedding cost for engaged couples nationwide exceeds 30 million won when accounting for multiple services. Gangnam topped the list, followed by Seoul at 28.15 million won, Gyeonggi Province at 18.75 million won, and Incheon at 18.34 million won. Among regional and metropolitan areas, Ulsan reported the highest average at 17.96 million won, followed by the Chungcheong provinces at 17.35 million won and Daejeon at 16.96 million won.The costs reflect various components, including venue rental, catering, photography, attire, and makeup. Food remains the largest expense, with a median price of 58,000 won per guest. Gangnam was again the most expensive at 85,000 won per person, while South Gyeongsang Province was the most affordable at 44,000 won.The agency gathered data from 370 wedding venues and 152 planning agencies in 14 regions, based on contracts signed in April. This is the first time the Korea Consumer Agency has published detailed pricing information for wedding services. It plans to conduct monthly surveys and post updates on its website every two months.정서영 기자 cero@donga.com