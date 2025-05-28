Three-way race solidifies ahead of June 3 election

With one week remaining until the June 3 presidential election, the three-way race between Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party, and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party appears to be firmly taking shape.On the eve of the May 28 deadline for consolidating conservative candidates, Lee Jun-seok ruled out unification, declaring, “There will be no unification with the martial law faction in this election.” The People Power Party also signaled the end of merger efforts, stating, “We will win in a three-way race.”At an emergency press conference on Tuesday outside the National Assembly’s communication center in Yeouido, Seoul, Lee reaffirmed his resolve, saying, “I will fight to the end and ultimately win.” He cast himself as a “first penguin,” a metaphor for someone who takes the initial plunge in the face of risk, adding, “Ever since he became the People Power Party’s candidate, he has been relentlessly pushing for unification, continuing to gaslight the public.” With Lee’s unequivocal rejection, observers widely believe the three-way race is now effectively locked in.The People Power Party appears to have accepted the outcome and is now focusing on consolidating conservative support behind Kim Moon-soo. “If the Reform Party has no intention of unifying, we respect that decision,” Interim party leader Kim Yong-tae told reporters in central Seoul on Tuesday. “Even without unification, we are confident that Kim can win.” Following Lee’s announcement, the party released a statement declaring, “In this three-way election, the people will bring about a revolution of civic sovereignty.”이상헌기자 dapaper@donga.com