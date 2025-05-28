Chey, Ishiba push for stronger Korea-Japan economic ties

Chey Tae-won, chairman of both the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and SK Group, met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on May 27 to discuss strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and countering rising global protectionism.According to the KCCI, Chey visited Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba at the official residence in Tokyo. It marked Chey’s first official meeting with the Japanese leader since Ishiba took office in October 2024.“In the face of growing global protectionism, including U.S. reciprocal tariffs, Korea and Japan must expand economic cooperation and work closely together,” Chey said. He added that he requested the Japanese government’s support for corporate activities in both countries. Chey also invited the prime minister and leading Japanese firms to participate in the APEC CEO Summit, which the KCCI will host alongside the 2025 APEC Leaders’ Meeting.Following his meeting with the prime minister, Chey visited the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) for talks with its chairman, Ken Kobayashi. It was his first visit to the JCCI in three years. The two leaders discussed ongoing cooperation between their respective chambers, including plans for the 14th Korea-Japan Chamber of Commerce Chairmen's Meeting.Earlier this month, during policy forums with South Korean presidential candidates held on May 8 and 22, Chey had proposed the creation of a “Korea-Japan Economic Union,” aimed at establishing a bilateral socioeconomic community through cooperation in key industries and the exchange of skilled professionals.Also on May 27, the 57th Korea-Japan Business Conference opened at the Lotte Hotel in central Seoul, drawing around 270 participants from the business, academic, and government sectors. The two-day event, running through May 28, is being held under the theme “60 Years of Normalized Korea-Japan Diplomatic Relations: Broader and Deeper Cooperation.”In opening remarks, Kim Yoon, chairman of the Korea-Japan Economic Association, emphasized that deeper cooperation between the two economies is a matter of survival. “Regardless of political shifts, business leaders from both countries will continue to strengthen mutual ties,” he said. Yutaka Aso, vice chairman of the Japan-Korea Economic Association, added that greater cooperation will be vital in overcoming growing challenges in the global environment surrounding both nations.Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com