Missing child reunited with mother after 36 years

A boy who disappeared in third grade has been reunited with his mother 36 years later, thanks to a persistent investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.According to the agency's Criminal Investigation Unit on Sunday, 45-year-old Choi went missing in 1989 and was found last month after decades apart from his family. Choi's mother, widowed in 1988 and struggling with illness, had entrusted him to his aunt's care in Seoul's Gangdong District. However, in May 1990, Choi suddenly disappeared. The boy could not be located despite the aunt's prompt report to authorities.The aunt never gave up hope. In July 2022, she reconnected with Choi's mother after years of lost contact, and together they refiled the missing person report. In February 2023, the case was handed over to the police's Cold Case Unit, initiating a thorough reinvestigation.Investigators examined Choi's school records and reviewed data from health insurance and social welfare programs. Officers suspected he might be unregistered and had no formal family ties, so officers visited 52 welfare facilities in Seoul and surrounding areas. They collected DNA samples from 309 unidentified individuals and narrowed the search to 39 candidates.By cross-referencing facility admission records, police identified one individual as Choi. A photo from his juvenile facility admission card was shown to the aunt, who confirmed it was him. A final DNA analysis by the National Forensic Service officially verified Choi's identity.