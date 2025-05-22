Dark web trade in Korean data raises alarm

On May 15, at the headquarters of cybersecurity firm AhnLab in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, experts showed The Dong-A Ilbo, a monitor displaying the dark web, a hidden part of the internet accessible only through specialized browsers. They revealed that a steady flow of hacked South Korean personal information is being bought and sold at high prices.Investigators found roughly 2,000 records containing resident registration numbers and home addresses linked to vendors on major domestic online marketplaces. Individual credit card data was listed for $15 per record. Due to South Korea’s high digital engagement, the data commands premiums three to ten times above average, offering broad potential for misuse.Following the recent SK Telecom breach, which exposed more than 26.95 million personal records, concerns have intensified about the trading and exploitation of stolen data. A joint investigation by The Dong-A Ilbo and AhnLab confirms such information is actively circulating on the dark web.Beyond personal data, confidential corporate information from South Korean companies is also at risk. One hacker offered access to a mid-sized company’s internal VPN for $4,000, potentially exposing sensitive financial, research, and human resources files. Extortion attempts demanding payment to prevent data leaks were also uncovered. In some instances, companies suffered public exposure of secrets after refusing hackers’ demands.According to StealthMole Intelligence, a South Korean cyber-security firm, about 90 billion pieces of personal information had leaked worldwide on the dark web as of February, with an estimated 460 million linked to South Koreans. Experts warn that as digital devices and AI services become more widespread, cyber-crime involving data breaches is set to increase sharply."The data posted on the dark web is only the beginning of the damage," said Kim Hyun-seok, head of product planning at AhnLab. "Hackers use this information to penetrate deeper into individuals’ and companies’ lives, causing irreversible harm.”서지원 기자 wish@donga.com