Imported corneas now used in 4 of 5 transplants in Korea

Four out of five corneal transplants performed in South Korea last year used corneas imported from overseas, raising concerns among experts about the lack of a dedicated management system or legal framework governing foreign donations.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Monday, 80.5 percent of the 788 corneal transplants conducted in 2023, 635 procedures, relied on imported corneas. The share of foreign corneas has steadily increased in recent years. In 2016, they accounted for just 30.5 percent of procedures (275 out of 899), but by 2019, that figure had climbed to 60.4 percent.Meanwhile, the number of transplants using domestically donated corneas has plateaued and even declined. A shortage of organ donors, compounded by low public awareness, continues to limit availability. The situation worsened last year when a mass walkout by medical interns and residents, amid a standoff with the government, further disrupted transplant operations.박경민 기자 mean@donga.com