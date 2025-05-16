OneCup, a fractional investment platform that lowers the barriers to real estate investment.

So-jung Choi, CEO of OneCup / source=IT Dong-A

OneCup Pro / source=IT Dong-A

OneCup Pro automatic valuation model assessed the value of real estate located in Namdong-gu, Incheon. / source=IT Dong-A

So-jung Choi, CEO of OneCup / source=IT Dong-A

OneCup is a Korean startup that develops and operates 'OneCup Pro', a real estate fractional investment service aimed at lowering the barriers to entry for real estate investment. Their goal is to create a world where real estate investment is accessible for the price of a cup of coffee. The service is designed to assist investors who hesitate to invest due to complex real estate laws, transaction procedures, insufficient funds, and a lack of investment information. I met with So-jung Choi, CEO of OneCup, to learn more about OneCup Pro in detail.There are entry barriers to real estate investment due to the large transaction amounts and the complexity of the processes involved. Those who sell real estate must also invest significant amount of time and money to liquidate their assets.Choi stated, "The laws and procedures related to real estate transactions are quite complex. The pricing process and its outcomes are often unclear, making it challenging to determine the appropriate price. OneCup was established to address asymmetric information and simplify complicated procedures, enabling easy generation of stable profits in the real estate market. We aim to tackle these issues through OneCup Pro."OneCup Pro operates based on the AVM(Automated Valuation Model) to address real estate information asymmetry. The AVM is built on reliable data, including public data from KAMCO(Korea Asset Management Corporation) and the Financial Services Commission, microeconomic indicators collected from school district information and crime rate analysis, as well as macroeconomic indicators extracted from media sources.The AI calculates the appropriate price of real estate based on the AVM and recommends customized investment options. The RWA(Real World Asset) STO of OneCup Pro is in preparation for launch, and the AVM asset valuation component is currently undergoing PoC. RWA services are being developed with a focus on advanced overseas financial markets.OneCup is focusing on targeting overseas markets, particularly in Singapore and Europe. They are in the process of establishing a local corporation in Singapore, and they have signed partnerships for their application, website launch, and legal services. And they are currently in the PoC stage for the STO-based real estate investment structure. In Europe, they are pursuing joint ventures with local fintech companies, including public-private collaborations related to licensing. They are designing a structure for issuing digital tokens backed by real assets. Singapore and Europe have more favorable regulations regarding STOs and a higher acceptance of digital assets compared to Korea, which is why they are accelerating their entry as mid- to long-term strategic bases.OneCup participated in the world's largest consumer electronics fair, CES, and Google's annual conference to showcase its technology. Choi stated, "We were selected to exhibit at the K-Startup Integrated Hall booth operated by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, where we unveiled OneCup's RWA-based real estate fractional investment platform and AI evaluation model at the CES 2025 global venue. During that time, we made progress by holding meetings with global buyers and investment firms, as well as discussing follow-up collaborations with European and U.S. digital asset funds. Notably, many representatives from various countries and companies showed interest in our technology that integrates AI with a blockchain-based asset platform. We believe that in advanced financial markets like the U.S., the understanding of the convergence of blockchain and AI is high, making it an opportune time for market entry. In April 2025, we were also able to participate in the Google Cloud Next 25 with the support of KT, where we engaged in KT Global Pitching Day, a Google AI-related conference, and investor meetings. Thanks to KT recognizing our technological capabilities, we are also being supported with workspace at the KT Pangyo Open Innovation Center."OneCup was selected for the TIPS R&D Project of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups earlier this year and was recently chosen for the Gyeonggi-do TIPS WINGS (Gyeonggi-do Private Investment-Linked Technology Entrepreneurship Support Project). Various institutions have recognized their technological capabilities and are providing support. Based on this, their revenue generation strategies in Korea are largely divided into two pillars: their own platform-based revenue and the B2B API/model licensing business.The platform-based revenue involves enhancing user experience through the use of AI models for investment design, asset recommendations, and risk assessments, which generate investment fees and operational profits. The B2B API/model licensing business provides model APIs to financial institutions and asset management companies, and they have established contracts based on annual fees. Specifically, they expect to reduce the time for pre-approval of non-residential mortgage loans by 60% compared to manual evaluations and improve the accuracy of risk scores.OneCup plans to continue targeting overseas markets while also strengthening domestic foundation in preparation for the post-legislative period this year. They aim to expand the user-based on the OneCup Pro platform, enhance risk assessment capabilities, strengthen legislative compliance and investor protection features, and improve AI model precision through the expansion of multimodal learning. For overseas expansion, RWA-based services will be commercialized primarily in Singapore, and they will also pursue EU licensing. The Pre-A investment round was completed last month, and they plan to focus on preparing for overseas investment in anticipation of Series-A investment.By Dong-jin Kim (kdj@itdonga.com)