Doosan establishes PAI Lab, partners with Stanford on AI research

Doosan has launched a new "PAI (Physical AI) Lab" within its holding company division to oversee its physical AI initiatives. The lab will integrate AI into mechanical systems across various sectors, including robotics, construction, and power generation. It will also develop a strategic roadmap for Physical AI, advancing key technologies and collaborating with industry partners.Physical AI enables machines and robots to make decisions autonomously, mimicking human-level judgment. Doosan's robotics products, when integrated with this technology, will evolve from simple task performers to flexible solutions capable of adapting to complex, unstructured environments.In addition, Doosan has formed an academic partnership with Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) to advance research and foster knowledge exchange. The collaboration will support joint studies and personnel exchanges to accelerate technological development.Doosan also plans to expand its collaborations with AI-focused startups globally, focusing on areas crucial for Physical AI implementation, such as robotics, control systems, sensor fusion, and simulation.