Kim Moon-soo registers as presidential candidate after party vote

Kim Moon-soo officially registered as the People Power Party's (PPP) presidential candidate on May 11, after a party vote on May 10 rejected efforts to replace him with former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The party had conducted an automated response (ARS) poll to determine whether Han should be the new candidate, but the motion was narrowly defeated.Kim completed his registration at the National Election Commission office in Gwacheon on May 11, vowing to do his utmost to win the presidency. Following the registration, he met with Han at party headquarters in Yeouido, asking him to lead the campaign as chief election strategist. Han, however, signaled hesitation, suggesting further discussion. Kim then appointed four-term lawmaker Park Dae-chul as secretary-general.Kim later addressed the PPP's general assembly, apologizing for any divisions caused during the primary. Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong urged unity behind Kim. The leadership's actions were criticized within the party as an "anti-democratic outrage," with calls for the resignation of key figures, including Kweon. The Democratic Party of Korea also condemned the ruling party, questioning the legitimacy of a candidate chosen through such a controversial process.