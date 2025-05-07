U.S. Defense Secretary to cut generals by 20%

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum on May 5 ordering a reduction of active-duty four-star generals by at least 20% and a cut of overall flag officers by at least 10%. The measure is widely seen as the first concrete step in trimming the military’s top ranks, a goal the Trump administration has long emphasized as part of broader defense reforms.Some observers expect the U.S. Forces Korea commander, a four-star position, could be affected by the changes, as Washington considers restructuring its regional commands.According to the Pentagon, Hegseth signed off on plans to reduce by at least 20% the number of active-duty four-star generals, cut general officer positions in the National Guard by at least 20%, and shrink general officer posts across the board by at least 10%."The Department of Defense must cultivate exceptional senior leaders who are free from unnecessary bureaucratic barriers and able to drive innovation and operational excellence," Hegseth said. "A key step toward that goal is eliminating redundant force structures and streamlining leadership by reducing excess general and flag officer positions."As of September 2023, the U.S. military had 809 active-duty general and flag officers, including 37 four-star generals, according to a Congressional Research Service report published in March 2024. Compared to 1965, when the agency began tracking the numbers, the proportion of four-star generals has more than doubled, while the overall share of flag officers has grown by about 30%.At a Pentagon town hall in February, Hegseth noted that the U.S. won World War II with just seven four-star generals but now has 44. "We need to ask whether all of them are directly contributing to combat success," he said.Even before his nomination, in a June 2024 interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Hegseth argued that one-third of the military’s top officers were "actively involved in politicizing the armed forces," and called for a significant reduction in their numbers.Detailed plans for how the cuts will be implemented have not yet been announced. However, Reuters reported that the Pentagon is weighing proposals to consolidate several regional commands — including a possible merger of U.S. Army Pacific and U.S. Forces Korea leadership.According to the report, Hegseth may also target the four-star posts leading U.S. Africa Command and European Command, as well as Southern Command and Northern Command, for potential mergers.Still, the plan has sparked concern on Capitol Hill. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned that eliminating senior posts without sufficient justification could backfire. "Removing some of our most skilled and experienced officers may not improve efficiency but could instead weaken our overall military strength," Reed said in a statement.Ki-wook Lee 71wook@donga.com