Child soldiers' role in wars: A historical overview



During the Goryeo and Joseon Dynasties, taxes were often paid in goods such as rice, and labor was provided through a system known as "yeok." There were various types of yeok, and men between the ages of 15 and 16 were generally conscripted. This age range also applied to military service. However, only those with specialized skills or at least a minimum level of ability actually served in the military. Most either substituted for military personnel by farming or provided financial support.



In times of national mobilization, such as during the Imjin War (Japanese invasions of Korea, 1592-1598), even boys as young as 16 could be legally conscripted into the military. Although records from the Joseon era rarely mention the average age of soldiers or child soldiers, it is likely that young boys were frequently called into service, often for reconnaissance or other roles in battle. Gen. Jeong Chung-shin, for example, fought in the war at the age of 16.



In modern Europe, child soldiers were also not uncommon. In many depictions of battles, the role of the drummer boy was often portrayed by a young child. The most valuable role for child soldiers, however, was as cavalry messengers. Due to their light frames, young boys served as fast and effective messengers, but their role was dangerous, often leading to high casualties.



The Boy Scouts organization was born out of the Boer War in South Africa, where scouts made up of young boys played a crucial role. Their success led to the idea of formally organizing youth to contribute to war efforts. In Korea, a similar youth corps was established in 1924 under the name "Boy Scouts."



Conscripting soldiers under the age of 18 violates international treaties, yet child soldiers are still often used in brutal, barbaric war crimes. This practice persists in certain regions of the world today. While advanced nations are deeply committed to protecting youth, we must not become complacent. In the event of all-out war, with nations devastated and land scorched, child soldiers—and all forms of barbarism—could easily resurface.

