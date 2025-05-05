Democratic Party considers impeaching Korea’s top judge

South Korea's Democratic Party of Korea has begun weighing the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae. Calling the court’s decision to remand former party leader Lee Jae-myung’s election law case a “third act of rebellion against democracy,” the party has signaled an all-out offensive. If lawmakers proceed with impeachment, it would mark an unprecedented moment in the nation’s constitutional history and further inflame political tensions.On Saturday, the main opposition party held an emergency general assembly to discuss the issue. "We must mobilize every power and tool at our disposal and confront this fight head-on," said Park Chan-dae, the party's acting leader and floor leader. "We will suppress this judicial rebellion with the National Assembly’s lawful authority."On Friday, a group of 70 first-term Democratic lawmakers publicly called for Chief Justice Cho's impeachment. Park shared their statement on Facebook, writing, "Let this be the last time such defiance goes unchallenged."The party leadership has joined the push as well. Policy chief Jin Sung-joon wrote on Facebook that, apart from the legal battle over Lee’s case, “The National Assembly must discipline and impeach the justices responsible for this unconstitutional, unlawful act.” Senior official Kim Min-seok echoed the sentiment, writing, “Han Duck-soo and Choi Sang-mok have stepped down for their role in the rebellion. Cho Hee-dae will be next.”At a press briefing Saturday, Kim went further, demanding that the 10 Supreme Court justices appointed under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration publicly confirm they had reviewed all the case records. "If they cannot, they must apologize and resign," he said. He also called for the establishment of a special court to handle rebellion-related trials and the expansion of the number of justices on the bench.Lee Jae-myung, the party’s presidential candidate and the figure at the center of the case, has distanced himself, saying only, “I believe the party will act in accordance with the people’s will.” However, observers note that he has effectively left the decision to the party leadership.The ruling People Power Party condemned the move in strong terms. Conservative candidate Kim Moon-soo said, “Even Hitler and Kim Jong Un never did such a thing.” Party spokesman Shin Dong-wook accused the opposition of "mob-like judicial intimidation" and warned, “This feels like the opening chapter of the dictatorship that would unfold if Lee seizes power.”Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com