Acting President Han Duck-soo resigns, launches presidential bid

Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo resigned Thursday, three days ahead of the official deadline for public officials planning to run in South Korea’s 21st presidential election. It marks the first time since the country’s democratization in 1987 that an acting president has declared a presidential bid.Han’s resignation takes effect at midnight Friday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will again assume the role of acting president.In a national address at the Government Complex in Seoul, Han said, “I have long agonized over whether this decision is right and inevitable, considering the weight of responsibility I carry. To overcome the crises we face, I have decided to step down so I can do what I can and must.”Han is scheduled to formally announce his candidacy May 2 at a press conference at the National Assembly.Critics say his decision adds strain to state affairs amid economic uncertainty, including Korea-U.S. tariff talks. The opposition Democratic Party said it plans to file a criminal complaint, accusing Han of violating election law and abusing his authority by using his office to prepare his campaign and mobilize officials.고도예기자 yea@donga.com