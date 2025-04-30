Lee Jung-hoo earns praise for play and fans

Major League Baseball's official website, MLB.com, spotlighted Lee Jung-hoo (27) on April 29, praising not only his athletic performance but also his exemplary fan service.Lee’s team, the San Francisco Giants, had a rare day off after completing a grueling 17-game stretch from April 12 against the New York Yankees to April 28 against the Texas Rangers. Even on a rest day, Lee remained in the headlines as one of the team’s rising stars.MLB.com highlighted an event from the previous day’s home game against Texas. Just before the game began, Lee tossed a ball toward the stands. The ball flew toward a fan with a glove on his left hand, holding a young son in his right arm. After catching the ball, the father thanked Lee and handed the ball to his child. The boy grinned widely, holding the surprise gift with both hands.Lee also played a key role in the game’s dramatic finish. With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Heliot Ramos hit an infield single and came around to score the winning run thanks to a series of defensive errors by the Rangers. Lee was the first to rush to Ramos, celebrating together as teammates doused them with drinks.With a five-game hitting streak through April 29, Lee is ranked fifth in batting average (.324), tied for first in doubles (11), and seventh in OPS (.929) in the National League. He is a driving force behind San Francisco’s offense.With a 19-10 record (.655 winning percentage), the Giants are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. Beginning April 30, they will face division rival San Diego in a two-game road series. San Diego is close behind with a 17-11 record (.607).조영우기자 jero@donga.com