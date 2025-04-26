Lee Jung-hoo hits 11th double of the season. April. 26, 2025 07:13. by 조영우기자 jero@donga.com.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo (27) recorded his 11th double of the season, tying for the Major League Baseball lead in that category.



In a home game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday, Lee went 1-for-3 with one RBI, one run, and two walks. Following a three-hit performance on Thursday, it marked his second consecutive game reaching base three times.



Lee’s bat was sharp from the first at-bat. Batting third and starting in center field, Lee faced Milwaukee starter Tobias Myers, who threw a 93 mph fastball on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning. Lee, trailing 0–1, launched the ball at 99.6 mph, sending it off the right field wall for a double, which allowed the runner on second to score and tie the game. With that hit, Lee tied Pete Alonso of the New York Mets as co-leader in doubles across the league.



