Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak as Giants fall to Tigers

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo extended his hitting streak to seven games Tuesday, delivering another multi-hit performance in a road game against the Detroit Tigers.Batting third and playing center field, Lee went 2-for-4, recording his 14th multi-hit game of the season and his third in the past four games.Lee made an early impact, singling to left on a fastball in the first inning. In the sixth, with one out and a runner on first and the Giants trailing 3–0, Lee lined a sweeper to right field. His season batting average rose from .281 to .285, and his OPS edged up from .785 to .789. Despite his efforts, the Giants fell to the Tigers 3–1.In other MLB action, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit his league-leading 19th home run of the season. Ohtani took over the MLB lead by sending Gavin Williams' fastball into the stands in right field. The Dodgers won 7–2.