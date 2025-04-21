Youn Yuh-jung opens up about son’s coming out. April. 21, 2025 07:39. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Youn Yuh-jung, the 77-year-old Korean actress who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2021, revealed in an overseas interview that her eldest son came out as gay 25 years ago and later married his partner in New York.



According to U.S. entertainment outlet People on April 19 local time, Youn discussed what led her to join The Wedding Banquet, during which she opened up about her family. The movie is a remake of director Ang Lee’s 1993 work, which portrays the story of a gay man who stages a fake marriage to appease his traditional family. Korean American filmmaker Andrew Ahn directs the new adaptation, and Youn plays the role of the protagonist’s grandmother.



When asked if her son being gay was one reason she connected with the role, Youn said, “My eldest son came out in 2000. He got married when same-sex marriage was legalized in New York, and that experience helped me shape the role.” She added, “Korea is still conservative, so many don’t even come out to their parents. Our family quietly traveled to New York for the wedding.”



She also shared that one of the most touching lines in the film, “No matter who you are, you are my grandchild,” was inspired by her real-life experience. “These days, I love my son’s husband more than my son,” she laughed.



Youn acknowledged that public reaction in Korea could be harsh. “People might criticize me if this becomes widely known in Korea,” she said. “I hope people open their hearts, though I’m not sure if that will happen.”



