Trump replaces Obama portrait with painting of himself. April. 14, 2025 07:41. by 김보라 purple@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump has removed the portrait of former President Barack Obama from the White House entrance hall and replaced it with a painting of himself at the moment he survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July, shouting “Fight!” in defiance. The Associated Press and other outlets noted that while presidential portraits are typically installed after a president leaves office, it is highly unusual to remove a predecessor’s portrait without prior notice and replace it with an image of the sitting president.



On April 11, local time, the White House shared a video on X revealing the new artwork hanging in the entrance hall. In response to controversy over Obama’s portrait suddenly disappearing, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on X, “The Obama portrait was merely moved a few feet away,” adding, “Pipe down, moron.” The AP also reported that Obama’s portrait remains in the lobby.



Traditionally, U.S. presidents display the portrait of their immediate predecessor in the entrance hall, while earlier portraits are relocated elsewhere. It is also customary to invite the former president to the White House for an unveiling ceremony.



Following this tradition, George W. Bush invited Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama invited Bush for their respective portrait unveilings. However, Trump, who has had a contentious relationship with Obama, did not host such an event during his first term. He also removed the portraits of Clinton and Bush, storing them away. The Obama portrait that was recently moved had been reinstalled during President Joe Biden’s term, when he welcomed the Obamas to the White House in 2022 for the unveiling ceremony.



Some speculate that Trump may increasingly decorate the White House with symbolic images and objects reflecting his presidency. He has already placed a gold-framed version of his mug shot, taken after he was indicted for his refusal to concede the 2020 election, just outside the Oval Office.



한국어