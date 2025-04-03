Shin Ji-yai eyes new KLPGA record with 60 consecutive cuts. April. 03, 2025 07:50. by 김정훈기자 hun@donga.com.

Shin Ji-yai, a former world No. 1 who now primarily competes on the Japanese tour, is poised to break another milestone as she returns to the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Tour. She will tee off at the Doosan E&C Weave Championship, the domestic season opener, held over the next three days at Dongrae Benest Golf Club in Busan. Shin has never missed a cut since making her KLPGA debut, with a streak of 60 consecutive made cuts—including her amateur win at the SK Enkrin Invitational in September 2005. Since officially joining the tour in November 2005, she has played 59 KLPGA events without missing the weekend.



The KLPGA record for most consecutive cuts is held by Seo Hee-kyung, who made 65 cuts in a row between November 2006 and December 2009.



Though she now plays primarily overseas, Shin has consistently returned to Korea for one or two tournaments each year. Remarkably, despite the sporadic appearances, she has maintained her perfect cut record. At last year’s Doosan E&C Weave Championship—her only KLPGA appearance—she finished tied for 31st. Beginning this year, Shin will also receive support from Doosan E&C for sub-sponsorship.



Shin won the SK Enclean Invitational in September 2005, marking her debut as an amateur. Including that event, she has made the cut in all 60 KLPGA Tour appearances.



