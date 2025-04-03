Politicians stoke defiance of Constitutional Court’s decision. April. 03, 2025 07:49. by 이상헌기자, 조응형기자 dapaper@donga.com.

The Constitutional Court’s final decision on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol is just one day away. Meanwhile, political parties have taken to the streets outside the National Assembly, rallying their supporters and calling either for the impeachment to be upheld or dismissed. Unlike in 2017, when lawmakers ceased street protests and emphasized national unity once the Constitutional Court set a date for its ruling on former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment, both the ruling and opposition parties are now stoking defiance of the Court’s decision until the very end—raising concerns that political turmoil may persist even after the impeachment ruling is delivered.



The Democratic Party of Korea called for President Yoon’s removal from office on Wednesday and vowed to continue its rally outside—including an overnight protest at Gwanghwamun Gate and a pro-impeachment rally—through Friday, the day of the verdict. The party’s leadership, including Floor Leader Park Chan-dae, also took part in a pro-impeachment rally near Anguk Station in Seoul, close to the Constitutional Court. When asked whether he would accept the ruling, DPK leader Lee Jae-myung responded, “Yoon Suk Yeol is the one who will have to accept the result.”



In the People Power Party, 60 lawmakers led by the pro-Yoon faction are staging a 24-hour anti-impeachment relay protest in front of Anguk Station, from Wednesday through the day of the verdict. More than half of the ruling party’s 108 lawmakers have called for the impeachment to be dismissed. “The president should return to office as soon as possible to reorganize the stalled national administration and address the people’s livelihoods,” said Kwon Young-se, head of the party’s emergency committee, during a general party meeting.



“I sincerely urge the political sphere to refrain from making statements that could incite or encourage illegal protests and violence,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a meeting of ministers responsible for public security. “It is no longer the 'time of the Constitution,' but the 'time of the people,’” Han added. “Whatever the outcome, we must accept it calmly and rationally, in accordance with the rule of law.”



