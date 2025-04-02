Korean man leaps across Bangkok condo sky bridge during quake. April. 02, 2025 07:57. by 김윤진기자 kyj@donga.com.

On the 30th of March (local time), 38-year-old South Korean Kwon Young-jun recalled the moment when a high-rise building in downtown Bangkok shook violently during an earthquake two days earlier. In an interview with Thai media outlet Thairath TV, he said, “All I could think about was taking care of my wife and child.” He described the moment, saying, “It felt like someone was pushing me from behind.”



Kwon gained local fame after footage emerged of him leaping across a collapsing skywalk that connected two high-rise condominium towers in Bangkok. The bridge began to give way following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28.



A businessman residing in Bangkok with his Thai wife and their one-year-old daughter, Kwon’s daring escape quickly spread across social media. As the footage gained traction, his wife, influencer Bowyuri, confirmed on her social media account that the man in the video was indeed her husband.



According to Singapore’s The Straits Times, Kwon had been working out at a fitness center on the 52nd floor of his building when the earthquake struck. With his family waiting for him on the 30th floor of the adjacent tower, he risked his life to cross the skywalk. Upon reaching his home, he discovered that his wife and daughter had already evacuated. He then made his way down the stairs to the first floor, where he was reunited with them. Kwon suffered only minor scrapes and no serious injuries.



As the video spread online, Kwon became an overnight sensation, receiving interview requests from both Thai and international media. His courageous act has drawn admiration from social media users, with comments such as “Humans are incredible. No matter how scared they are, they will do anything to protect their loved ones.” Others praised him as “the ultimate husband,” saying, “His wife is truly lucky to have him,” and “Who said Korean men like this only exist in dramas? They’re real.”



