Trump hints at communication with Kim Jong Un. April. 02, 2025 07:58. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on January 31 (local time) that “there is communication” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, emphasizing, “That’s very important.” While he did not disclose when this communication occurred or whether it was direct, his remarks strongly imply the possibility that contact between Washington and Pyongyang is already underway.



● North Korea is a big nuclear nation



During a press briefing at the White House, Trump was asked whether he planned to reach out to Kim “any time in the near future.” He replied, “I will,” reaffirming his close rapport with the North Korean leader by saying, “I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un.” He added, “You may not like hearing that, but it’s very important,” and noted that “at some point, something will happen” with North Korea.



This is not the first time Trump has signaled the prospect of renewed diplomacy. In a January interview with Fox News, he similarly stated that he intended to reestablish contact with Kim Jong Un, reinforcing the likelihood of forthcoming engagement.



Reflecting on his first term, Trump recalled his initially confrontational dynamic with Kim: “At first it was very rough and tough,” referencing his infamous “Little Rocket Man” moniker for Kim and the intense hostility at the time. He went on to describe a turning point: “Then one day they reached out to meet, and we did. And we developed a great relationship.” Recounting the historic moment when he stepped across the military demarcation line into North Korea in 2019, Trump added, “I walked across the line at the DMZ. The Secret Service wasn’t thrilled about it.”



Significantly, Trump once again referred to North Korea as a “big nuclear nation.” While his administration’s official policy remains the complete denuclearization of North Korea, Trump’s repeated characterization of Pyongyang as a de facto nuclear weapons state highlights a pragmatic—if controversial—acknowledgment of North Korea’s strategic status. He has used terms like “nuclear power” multiple times throughout his presidency.



● Kim Jong Un is a very smart guy



On Inauguration Day earlier this year, Trump told reporters from the Oval Office, “He (Kim) has nuclear capabilities. I think he would welcome my return. We got along well.”



Trump has consistently underscored the personal bond he developed with Kim in conversations with foreign dignitaries. In a January 13 meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump said, “I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un. We’ll see what happens. He’s definitely a nuclear power.” When asked whether he intended to rebuild that relationship, Trump responded, “I would.”



Following a U.S.-Japan summit in February with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Trump formally announced that “We will engage with North Korea and Kim Jong Un,” signaling an openness to resume direct dialogue.



Trump again described Kim as a “very smart guy,” echoing a similar remark from January in which he said Kim was “not a religious zealot, but a smart man.” This portrayal suggests that Trump continues to view Kim as a rational and viable negotiating counterpart. Notably, during their 2018 summit in Singapore and the subsequent 2019 meeting in Hanoi, the two leaders exchanged a total of 27 personal letters, widely referred to as “love letters,” highlighting the unusual and highly personalized nature of their diplomatic engagement.



