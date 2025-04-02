100-meter radius around Constitutional Court to be cleared. April. 02, 2025 07:57. by 이상환기자, 서지원기자 payback@donga.com.

With President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial ruling scheduled for April 4, tensions are rising near the Jongno District, Seoul where the Constitutional Court is located. Starting on April 1, the police began setting up barricades, controlling traffic, and closing the gates of Anguk subway station to create a 'vacuum state' within a 100-meter radius of the court. On the day of the announcement, the police will issue their highest emergency alert and put all their forces on alert to prepare for any possible physical collisions nationwide.



The police announced that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency created bus barricades lining up for around 200 meters from Gate 2 of Anguk Station to Jaedong Elementary School, as well as closing the area off to vehicles and pedestrians, starting from 1 p.m. on April 1. Initially, the police planned to enforce restrictions one day before the ruling but decided to start the preparations earlier.



The police asked the Presidential National Defense Counsel to withdraw their protest tents set up in front of the Constitutional Court. The group stated that they would voluntarily and gradually take them down. Some of the Anguk station gates were shut to prevent any accidents: the gates from 2 to 5 are all closed starting from noon on April 1, and the gates 1 and 6 will also be shut down on April 4 when the ruling is announced. Additionally, depending on the situation, trains may pass through Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbokgung, Jongno 3-ga, Jonggak, City Hall, and Hangangjin subway stations without stopping.



Due to concerns of possible physical clashes between the two groups divided over Yoon's impeachment, the police are considering placing pro-impeachment protesters on the west side of the Anguk station and anti-impeachment protesters on the south side. On the Gwanghwamoon Square, the two groups will be separated with the Statue of King Sejong in the middle. Barricades will also be installed between the designated areas to prevent clashes.



The police are also preparing for the possibility of protesters storming into the Constitutional Court, similar to the incident at the Seoul Western District Court in January. Criminal investigation officers will be deployed nearby, and any protesters attempting to enter the court will be arrested on the spot. If necessary, the riot police special forces will also be dispatched.



Gas stations and construction sites nearby will cease operations on the day of the ruling to prevent protesters from exploiting oil and other dangerous equipment. Access to the rooftops of 22 nearby buildings will also be restricted. The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Jongno District have requested street vendors within a 1-kilometer radius of the court to close their businesses for the day. Local shop owners have also been asked to remove signboards, flower pots, and glass bottles for safety issues.



