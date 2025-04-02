Presidential Office keeps low profile ahead of Constitutional Court ruling on impeachment. April. 02, 2025 07:57. by Na-Ri Shin journari@donga.com.

With the Constitutional Court set to deliver its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on April 4, the president and his office are maintaining a restrained silence, avoiding any overt response ahead of the high-stakes decision.



President Yoon, currently staying at the official residence in Hannam-dong, Yongsan, has refrained from issuing any statement or public reaction. This contrasts with the clear expressions of deference to the Court's authority from both the leadership and prospective figures of the ruling People Power Party. A source close to Yoon’s legal team confirmed there are no plans for the president to issue a message indicating acceptance of the upcoming decision.



“The president will, of course, accept the Constitutional Court’s ruling,” Yoon’s legal counsel Seok Dong-hyun said on February 19, expressing hope for a fair and legitimate decision to the greatest extent possible. However, another of Yoon’s lawyers, Yoon Gab-keun, struck a more cautious tone this week, saying, “It is premature to say anything, as the result and rationale are still unknown. We currently have no plan to comment on whether we will accept or challenge the ruling.”



In a press statement on Monday, an official from the presidential office echoed the stance of quiet patience: “We will calmly await the Constitutional Court’s decision.” Within the presidential office, some officials have reportedly speculated that the prolonged deliberation period may reflect a lack of consensus among the justices, and have begun internal preparations in case of Yoon’s reinstatement.



Presidential Chief of Staff Jeong Jin-seok chaired a regular staff meeting the same day. According to the presidential office, the meeting focused on economic issues, including the March trade figures, which showed a 3.1 percent increase year-over-year, and the recently released U.S. Trade Representative’s annual report on trade barriers. “In collaboration with relevant ministries, we will review the concerns raised in the report and assess the potential impact on industry,” the official said. While projecting an image of calm normalcy, the presidential office also appears to be quietly laying the groundwork for President Yoon's possible return to governance.



