The dignity of a loser

Cho Hun-hyeon (portrayed by actor Lee Byung-heon), the world’s top Go player, who was always victorious, raised a young tiger cub. He took in Lee Chang-ho (Kim Gang-hoon, Yoo Ah-in), a prodigy showing exceptional talent at a young age, and made him his disciple. The problem was that Lee Chang-ho’s brilliance was so overwhelming that his growth as a player was rapid, and soon, the master found himself challenged by the very disciple he had nurtured. The movie ‘Match’ depicts the dramatic master-disciple rivalry between Cho Hun-hyeon and Lee Chang-ho, exploring what true competition means in the world of Go.



The movie relies heavily on the power of the real-life events it’s based on. Lee Chang-ho’s meteoric rise—culminating in his victory over his master by developing his own style—shocked the Go world at the time. Starting with the highest-level match in 1990, Lee steadily claimed one title after another from Cho, seemingly bringing an end to his master’s era. However, Cho, determined and focused, dedicated himself to research and training, ultimately defeating Lee Chang-ho in a legendary match in 1991.



Though the film revolves around the game of Go, it focuses more on the unique and intense rivalry between a master and his disciple, making it understandable even for those unfamiliar with the game. The victorious disciple can’t fully rejoice, while the defeated master, despite his frustration, feels a sense of pity for his pupil’s burden. But Cho Hun-hyeon admits, “I’ve learned a lot from my student, and after all, I am just a man who errs to lose,” showing the ‘Dignity of the loser.’ He says, “Just as Chang-ho did with me, now it is my turn to challenge him” — a caliber only a true master and a dignified loser can demonstrate.



Cho Hun-hyeon used to say that the true reward comes when a master is defeated by his disciple. He understood a simple truth of life: every winner will eventually face defeat. What truly matters is the dignity one displays in that moment. Our politicians who refuse to accept loss could learn from this lesson.



