PPP urges court to deliver Yoon impeachment ruling this week. March. 31, 2025 07:54.

The ruling and opposition parties have urged the Constitutional Court to promptly set a sentencing date for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Even the People Power Party, which had previously cautioned the Court against “rushing to a conclusion” amid concerns that the sentencing could be delayed until April, is now also calling for swift action.



“As the final impeachment ruling is delayed, public unrest is mounting and voices of distrust toward the Constitutional Court are growing,” said Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, on the 30th, urging a swift and prudent decision for the good of the people.



The People Power Party also called for a swift ruling, stating that the Constitutional Court should conclude the impeachment trial within this week. “A prompt decision is necessary to resolve this situation swiftly,” a senior party official said. “The Court should make its decision now.”



While both the ruling and opposition parties are urging the Constitutional Court to proceed with President Yoon’s impeachment, internal opinions remain divided. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea is demanding that the Court appoint nominee Ma Eun-hyeok before April 18, when Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-seon are set to retire, to uphold President Yoon’s impeachment. “We will be forced to make a grave decision if Ma is not appointed by the first of next month,” said Park Chan-dae, the party’s floor leader, during a press conference. “If Ma is not appointed, we will convene a plenary session of the National Assembly on April 2 and 3 to pursue the impeachment of Acting President Han and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok,” said a Democratic Party of Korea leadership member. “Any cabinet member subsequently appointed as acting president will face impeachment if they hinder Ma’s appointment.” This leaves open the possibility of a “double impeachment” followed by the impeachment of the entire cabinet.



On the other hand, the People Power Party (PPP) has taken a firm “No Way” stance on Ma's appointment. Notably, PPP Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong announced that he would file conspiracy charges to commit insurrection on March 31 against 72 first-term Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers, including DPK leader Lee Jae-myung, for calling for the impeachment of all cabinet members. “They shot back, saying they’d file a countercharge for false accusation," said Mincho, a group of first-term lawmakers within the Democratic Party of Korea.



