Deadly wildfires sweep across S. Korea, killing at least 19 people. March. 27, 2025 07:47. by Young-Hun Jang jang@donga.com.

The wildfire that broke out in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang Province on March 22 rapidly spread to four cities and counties in the northern part of the region, claiming the lives of 19 people as of March 26. When including the death of the pilot of the helicopter that crashed as well as the deaths of four firefighters in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang on March 21, the number of deaths from wildfires in the past six days has reached 24. The death toll is the sixth highest since the Korea Forest Service started compiling wildfire statistics in 1987, and the highest number of deaths in 18 years since 24 in 1997.



According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and fire authorities, three in Andong, three in Cheongsong, six in Yeongyang, and seven in Yeongdeok died from accidents such as evacuating in the opposite direction of shelters due to fire smoke or fire explosion on vehicles while taking refuge. At least 19 were injured, including one in North Gyeongsang and five in South Gyeongsang, bringing the total number of casualties to 43.



Despite nearly a week of fire extinguishing efforts, the wildfire has been spreading rapidly due to adverse weather conditions such as strong winds, high temperatures, and dry weather. With typhoon-level winds of up to 25 m/s, the Uiseong wildfire spread to Andong, Cheongsong, and the east coast of Yeongdeok. “It only took about eight hours for the wildfire to spread from Cheongsong to the coast (of Yeongdeok),” said a Yeongdeok County official. Emergency evacuation text messages were sent to residents in Jukjang-myeon, Pohang, which is adjacent to Yeongdeok. As high temperatures and strong winds rekindled the flames, the extinguishment rate of the Ulju wildfire, which was once 92%, dropped to 73% that afternoon.



The fire burned 209 buildings, including houses, factories, warehouses, temples, and cultural properties in Uiseong and Sancheong. The property damage in Onyang and Eonyang is under investigation. At least 27,079 people were evacuated, including 20,313 in Uiseong and Andong in North Gyeongsang, 1,773 in Sancheong and Hadong counties, 4,628 people in Eonyang, and 365 people in Eonyang and Onyang, Ulju County in South Gyeongsang.



On this day, one of the firefighting helicopters crashed, halting operations. The fatigue of the firefighters is reaching peak levels. Though precipitation is forecasted on March 27, it is uncertain whether there will be enough to put out the fires. “Unprecedented damage is occurring due to forest fires across the country. We will do our best to provide administrative and financial support so that those impacted from the fire can return to their everyday lives,” said Acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



