Korean chefs add an innovative touch to traditional cuisine. March. 26, 2025 07:45. by 세종=김수연기자 syeon@donga.com.

“It is very difficult to define Korean cuisine. However, I believe that one cannot create anything new without understanding its tradition,” said Chef Son Jong-won, who participated in the Korean Food Talk Concert held at the Korea House in Jung-gu, Seoul on March 25. Son is the head chef of ‘Eatanic Garden,’ which ranked 64th among ‘Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants’ last year. “Jang, kimchi, and namul represent the Korean cuisine identity.”



Chef Cho Seo-hyung, who appeared on a popular cooking show, introduced various ways to enjoy seasonal ingredients. “Ingredients can look different and be cooked in various combinations depending on where they come from,” she said. Participants asked questions about the globalization of Korean food and cooking methods.



The event was held in Seoul to celebrate the hosting of ‘2025 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants,’ known as the Oscars of the culinary world. About 100 people including influencers attended the event.



The event was followed by a food market, including Tongyeong-style namul bibimbap and French-style desserts made with local rice. “I was curious about the Korean food market, it’s exciting to see so many delicious foods,” said Yoon Ha-won (age 25), a visitor who sampled the foods.



Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryeong also attended the event. “I was impressed by the ideas of young chefs adding creativity to traditional dishes," the minister said. "The government will actively support the restaurant industry by promoting more opportunities for the restaurant industry by further promoting Korean cuisine and infrastructure."



The awards ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul from 8 p.m. on the same day, unveiling the titles of the top 50 restaurants in Asia of the year.



