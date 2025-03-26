DPK pressures for ‘double impeachment’ just 1 day after PM’s return. March. 26, 2025 07:45. by 안규영기자, 윤다빈기자 kyu0@donga.com.

The Democratic Party of Korea has warned Acting President and Prime Minister Han Deok-soo that he will be dismissed if he does not immediately appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyeok, demanding that the appointment be made on the same day. Just a day after Han returned to office following the dismissal of his impeachment, the party has raised the possibility of a second impeachment. Additionally, the party plans to push forward the impeachment bill against Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance Choi Sang-mok this week, signaling a potential ‘double impeachment.’ Despite internal calls for self-reflection on what some call a ‘reckless impeachment strategy,’ the party appears to be maintaining its hardline stance, particularly as the impeachment process against President Yoon Suk Yeol has been delayed compared to the appeal trial of DPK leader Lee Jae-myung for violating the Public Official Election Act.



At a floor strategy meeting held at the Democratic Party of Korea's makeshift headquarters in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, on the 25th, Floor Leader Park Chan-dae stated, “The Constitutional Court made it clear in its ruling that it is illegal and unconstitutional for the Acting President to refuse to appoint the three Constitutional Court justices elected by the National Assembly.” He added, “If Acting President Han does not immediately appoint Candidate Ma, it will be grounds for dismissal.” Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Floor Leader Kim Yong-min reportedly discussed in a closed-door meeting whether a second impeachment of Han would be legally feasible.



Speculation is growing within the party that if President Yoon’s impeachment date is not announced this week, the Democratic Party of Korea’s push for the impeachment of both Acting President Han and Deputy Prime Minister Choi may become a reality. A party official noted, “Judges Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-seon are set to retire on April 18, so it is crucial to appoint Candidate Ma quickly, especially if President Yoon’s impeachment is delayed until April.”



However, some within the party have criticized the leadership’s aggressive approach, particularly given economic concerns. With the Trump administration expected to include Korea in its list of countries subject to reciprocal tariffs on April 2, a first-term lawmaker of the party remarked, “The leadership is pushing for impeachment without careful consideration,



한국어