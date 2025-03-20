40 universities no longer permit medical students to take a leave of absence. March. 20, 2025 08:04. by 김민지 기자 minji@donga.com.

The presidents of 40 universities with medical schools across Korea have decided to reject the leave of absence requests from medical students who have been refusing to attend classes for over a year in protest of the government's policy to increase the number of medical schools by March 21.



The Council of Presidents for the Advancement of Medical Schools, a gathering of presidents of 40 universities with medical schools, held a video conference on March 19 and agreed on measures to normalize medical school education.



The Council decided not to approve any applications for leave of absence for reasons other than military service under the Military Service Act, long-term treatment due to physical or mental disabilities, pregnancy, childbirth, or childcare. The government had previously accepted medical schools requests to maintain 2026 medical school quota (3,058 students) under the precondition that students return to class by the end of this month.



Medical schools are planning to stick to school regulations of giving fail grades for insufficient attendance, as well as retention and expulsion, if students do not return by the end of this month. The Ministry of Education announced on March 7 of that if universities provide separate classes of 24 and 25, they will additionally administer the national medical licensing exam and the specialist licensing exam and proceed with the allocation of medical residency quotas, selection, training, and subsequent acquisition of specialist qualifications.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education made it clear that some universities are considering filling the vacancies created by medical students on collective leave of absence through general transfer admissions, stating that this is “a matter of discretion by school.”



