SNU med professors criticize junior doctors' protest. March. 18, 2025 07:44. by 박경민 기자 mean@donga.com.

Four professors from Seoul National University College of Medicine and its affiliated hospital criticized junior doctors (interns and residents) and medical students who have left their training hospitals and schools in protest of the government's plan to increase medical school admissions, stating, “The current approach and objectives of this struggle are neither just nor persuasive to society.”



On Monday, professors Ha Eun-jin, Oh Ju-hwan, Han Se-won, and Kang Hee-kyung issued a statement titled, "To those who claim that returning colleagues are no longer colleagues, it is time to decide." They addressed their students: "A year has passed without a roadmap for improving the medical system or a convincing alternative. Only passive resistance and opposition without solutions remain. You must now choose whether to continue supporting this method of protest or to voice a proper stance—and bear responsibility for that choice."



The professors questioned, "Who are the real victims?" and asserted, "Resignation and leave of absence were your own choices. You are not the true victims. The real victims are the patients who have been neglected and left untreated over the past year." They particularly criticized junior doctors, who hold the key to resolving the ongoing conflict, stating, "It is sheer arrogance to expect professional recognition merely by holding a medical license."



"We belong to one of the most financially secure professions in South Korea," Professors Ha and his colleagues emphasized. "Yet, claiming that the residency training program is ‘exploitation’—does this argument truly resonate with society?"



The professors highlighted that medical licensing is "a privilege granted by society, authorizing us to perform exclusive medical practices." However, they warned, "If doctors fail to fulfill their responsibilities or continue actions that disrupt society and collapse the system, society will inevitably delegate this exclusive authority to other professionals."



They further stated that responsibility lies not only with the government but also with doctors themselves, asking, "Will you lead reform as responsible professionals, or will you be branded as obstructionists who hinder progress, lose your monopoly, and become obsolete? The decision is now yours to make."



Meanwhile, medical organizations pushed back against the government, university presidents, and medical school deans who have called for students to return by the end of this month. These groups argue that "pressuring and coaxing students will not restore normal education."



The Korea Council of Medical Professors (KCMP), a nationwide association of medical school faculty, issued a statement titled "A letter to medical school deans," in which they criticized the Ministry of Education and certain deans for "refusing to approve students' collective leave of absence and even raising the possibility of expulsion." They urged faculty members to "protect students' right to education within the boundaries of principles and common sense."



Additionally, the National Academy of Medicine of Korea, an organization of senior medical professionals, condemned the government for making students' return a prerequisite for the planned increase of 3,058 medical school admissions next year. They stated, "It is alarming that the government is imposing various disadvantages and time constraints on students as a condition for their return." They further called for "a thorough investigation and accountability for policymakers whose reckless policies have caused significant social turmoil."



