'Myeong Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act' is vetoed. March. 15, 2025 07:25. .

Acting President Choi Sang-mok exercised the right to request reconsideration (veto) of the 'Myeong Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act' on Friday. He cited concerns that the scope of the special prosecutor's investigation—covering not only allegations of Myeong's involvement in the by-elections, general elections, and presidential election since 2021 but also cases recognized during the investigation—was excessively broad and violated the constitutional principle of clarity. Choi also argued that assigning the special prosecutor to maintain indictments in ongoing trials involving Myeong and others posed potential constitutional issues.



Most of the figures Myeong contacted or assisted with polling belong to the People Power Party, including some who are considered potential presidential candidates. This is why the ruling party has taken an official stance against the special prosecutor bill. However, beyond the political battle over the bill, alleged involvement in candidate nominations by President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife and suspicions related to the selection of land for the Changwon National Industrial Complex—collectively referred to as the 'Myeong Tae-kyun Gate'—must be thoroughly investigated.



Suspicions that First Lady Kim Keon Hee interfered with the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun emerged in September last year. Subsequently, a series of revelations followed, including an audio recording in which President Yoon allegedly told Myeong that he asked the nomination management committee to select Kim Young-sun as a nominee, and a message from the first lady to Myeong, stating, "A single nomination is good for me too," regarding Kim's candidacy in the general election. There are also allegations that Kim Young-sun was nominated as a reward for Myeong's assistance in public opinion polling during Yoon's presidential primary campaign. These findings suggest there is ample evidence to investigate the First Lady.



Despite appearing to be active by forming a dedicated investigation team, the prosecution has not taken any action against Kim Keon Hee. Neither the presidential office nor the residence has been searched. It seems as though they are only targeting minor figures while leaving the key players untouched.



This is not the first time the prosecution has raised doubts about its willingness to investigate allegations involving the presidential couple. The Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, in which the first lady was implicated, has been repeatedly criticized for a lack of thorough investigation. Even the Constitutional Court remarked that there were "some doubts" about whether the prosecution had collected sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against her. The prosecution's recent lackluster response to the cancelation of President Yoon's arrest has also been disappointing. Given these circumstances, it is no surprise a recent public opinion poll found that among institutions involved in the martial law crisis, the prosecution had the lowest level of credibility. If the prosecution fails to properly investigate allegations involving President Yoon and First Lady Kim, calls for a special prosecutor will only continue to grow.



한국어