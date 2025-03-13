Lawmakers escalate pressure on Constitutional Court. March. 13, 2025 08:06. by 윤명진 기자, 권구용 기자 mjlight@donga.com.

With the Constitutional Court nearing its decision on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties have intensified their efforts to influence the outcome. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) announced that all 400 of its lawmakers and staff would march on foot from the National Assembly to the Constitutional Court in Jongno-gu, while the ruling People Power Party (PPP) has launched a campaign demanding the dismissal of the impeachment proceedings. Pro-Yoon lawmakers within the PPP have been staging a 24-hour relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court, and the party has submitted a petition signed by 82 legislators, including Rep. Na Kyung-won, calling for the case’s dismissal.



The DPK’s second- and third-term lawmakers held a press conference ahead of their march, urging the court to deliver a swift ruling. “The Constitutional Court has no reason to delay its judgment,” the DPK’s third-term lawmakers said. “Now is the time for the court to fulfill its historical duty to safeguard the Constitution and resolve national confusion.” Meanwhile, the party’s two-term lawmakers plan to conduct solo protests at Gwanghwamun Square, each standing in demonstration for 90 minutes.



However, some within the opposition have expressed concern that the large-scale march could be perceived as undue pressure on the court. “If hundreds of people march to the Constitutional Court demanding a swift ruling, it could appear as an attempt to exert influence,” said one party member. In response, DPK spokesperson Hwang Jeong-a defended the move, stating, “Rather than pressuring the court, we are simply doing everything in our power to remove President Yoon. It would be irresponsible for us to stand idly by in this state of chaos.”



Meanwhile, the PPP has launched a public campaign emphasizing procedural flaws in the impeachment process and arguing that the Constitutional Court should not only dismiss the case but also formally reverse the impeachment trial. The distinction is significant: a dismissal would indicate that President Yoon’s martial law declaration did not amount to a serious constitutional violation, while a reversal would mean the court refuses to proceed with adjudication due to procedural irregularities in the impeachment process.



Rep. Na held a press conference to argue for the dismissal, citing the opposition’s recent withdrawal of treason charges from the impeachment case. “The crime of treason accounted for more than 70% of the impeachment bill and was a key justification for Yoon’s removal,” she said. “Withdrawing this charge constitutes a fundamental change of circumstances.”



The ruling party’s relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court has drawn participation from over 60 lawmakers, with the number expected to grow.



Despite its increasing scale, the PPP leadership has distanced itself from directing the demonstrations. “We have no intention of telling them what to do,” said Kwon Young-se, chairman of the party’s emergency committee. “These are spontaneous actions by lawmakers, and we neither interfere nor prevent them,” Kwon said. The ruling party's Floor Leader Kwon Seong-dong said that five people per day may seem significant in total, but it is not excessive on a daily basis.



