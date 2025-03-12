Korea introduces priority immigration procedures for large families. March. 12, 2025 08:11. by Sung-Min Park min@donga.com.

Starting in the first half of 2025, families with three or more children will be eligible for fast-track airport services, allowing them to use priority departure procedures. Additionally, families with newborns and dual-income households will receive expanded support when applying for public rental housing.



The Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy held its 10th Population Emergency Measures Meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Acting President Choi Sang-mok, and announced new policies aimed at addressing the country’s persistently low birth rate. By June, priority exit services will be available at Incheon, Gimpo, Gimhae, and Jeju airports. Families with at least three children under the age of 19 will be eligible to use this service, provided that at least one parent is traveling with at least one child.



To address difficulties faced by large families when booking hotel accommodations—where occupancy limits often cap at four guests—regulations will be relaxed. The government, in collaboration with the hospitality industry, plans to increase the availability of family-friendly rooms and exclude infants and toddlers from guest count restrictions.



Support for dual-income families applying for public rental housing will also expand. The income eligibility threshold for lump-sum deposit rental housing will increase from 120% to 200% of the average monthly income of urban workers, aligning with the standard already applied to below-market rental housing. Additionally, the priority scoring system for public rental housing applications will grant an extra point based on the number of children in both lump-sum deposit rental and below-market rental programs.



To further incentivize companies to support working parents, the tax-exempt limit for employer-provided child-rearing allowances will increase. Currently, up to 200,000 won per month is non-taxable, regardless of the number of children. Under the new policy, set to take effect as early as January 2025, the tax-exempt amount will be adjusted to 200,000 won per child.



