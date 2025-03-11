Extreme division on imminent impeachment decision of Pres. Yoon. March. 11, 2025 07:37. .

Following the cancellation of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention, the Constitutional Court’s ruling on his impeachment is imminent, prompting both pro- and anti-impeachment groups to declare daily full-scale protests. On Monday evening, thousands gathered near the Constitutional Court in Jongno, Seoul, to oppose the impeachment, while over 10,000 people (estimated) assembled for a pro-impeachment rally near Gwanghwamun. Although the court has not announced the ruling date, speculation suggests it could be as early as Friday or sometime next week. Typically, the ruling date is announced two to three days in advance.



The Constitutional Court’s online bulletin board has become the front line of the public opinion battle. On Sunday, over 160,000 posts on impeachment were uploaded, with that number exceeding 200,000 on Monday. As of 5 p.m. on Monday, users attempting to post were met with a message stating, “3,100 people in queue.” The waiting time to submit a post was around 30 minutes, yet the influx of pro- and anti-impeachment messages continued at a nearly equal rate.



As the confrontation reaches dangerous levels, police have decided to shut down gas stations near the court on the ruling day and prohibit blasting operations at nearby apartment construction sites to prevent protesters from accessing fuel or explosives. They are also considering deploying special police forces. Plans include erecting a four-meter-high barricade outside the court and restricting access within a 100-meter radius. More than 12,000 officers—10 percent of the entire police force—will be mobilized. A reminder of past violence lingers since enraged protesters hijacked a police bus, resulting in four deaths during the ruling on former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment eight years ago.



South Korean democracy, which was severely damaged by the December 3 martial law declaration, now stands at another critical juncture nearly 100 days later. As the Constitutional Court announces its verdict on the legality and constitutionality of the emergency martial law, the nation must strive to minimize political and social chaos. The entire world will be watching this process live. However, recent protests have been filled with raw hostility and curses directed at the opposing side. Regardless of the ruling’s outcome, a smooth resolution appears unlikely at this rate. Protesters on both sides should have the right to express their views but must also demonstrate maturity by refraining from violence and maintaining order.



Both the people and the political leadership shape this civic responsibility. Unfortunately, political leaders seem to be siding with their supporters and are preoccupied with an early presidential election rather than with protecting the democracy that has been carefully nurtured. President Yoon has yet to issue a message of acceptance or restraint. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party continues to hold overnight sit-ins in the National Assembly and outdoor rallies demanding impeachment. Both the ruling and opposition parties must remember that they are leaders of the entire nation, not just one faction. The next one to two weeks, from now until immediately after the ruling, will be a defining moment. The public will be watching closely to see who genuinely practices the politics of unity.



