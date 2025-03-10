Signs of resumed operations at Yongbyon nuclear facility. March. 10, 2025 07:49. by Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com.

The U.S.-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North reported on March 7 (local time) that satellite imagery taken this winter indicates continued operations at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear facility. According to 38 North, intermittent emissions were observed from the Radiochemical Laboratory (RCL) at the facility, suggesting the implementation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s directive to expand nuclear material production.



Satellite images taken on January 30 and 31 showed snow accumulated on various buildings within the Yongbyon complex, while snow had melted on the roof of a coal-fired power plant south of the RCL, with visible smoke emissions. Smoke from the power plant is generally considered an indicator of spent nuclear fuel reprocessing and plutonium extraction. Additionally, coal dust from thermal power generation was observed between the power plant and the coal crushing facility.



According to 38 North, chimney smoke was not visible in satellite images taken on January 9 but was observed again on January 22. The report noted that since the completion of renovations at the coal-fired power plant in July last year, smoke emissions have been intermittent. While this does not necessarily indicate the full-scale resumption of reprocessing, 38 North suggested that lower-level activities such as nuclear waste management or preparations for reprocessing may be underway.



There are also indications that the 5MWe reactor, which North Korea uses to produce weapons-grade plutonium, is in operation. In satellite imagery from January 31, melted snow and steam emissions were observed from the roofs of the main reactor and the turbine generator building. Additionally, images taken up to January 22 showed the cooling water discharge, further supporting the assessment that the reactor is operational.



Meanwhile, the latest satellite images also captured melted snow on the roof of the experimental light water reactor (ELWR) and the cooling water discharge, indicating activity at the facility.



한국어