Medical school applicants confused over enrollment freeze. March. 08, 2025 07:24. by 김민지기자 minji@donga.com.

The South Korean government announced on March 7 that it would revert the 2026 medical school enrollment cap to its previous level to encourage medical students to return to their studies. However, this decision has left applicants who had prepared for an increased quota in a state of confusion.



According to the admissions industry, if the 2026 medical school intake remains at 3,058 students, competition is expected to intensify, leading to higher admission scores than last year. Kim Won-joong, director of the admissions strategy office at Daesung Academy, said, “Repeat applicants and high school seniors targeting regional medical schools through local talent selection likely based their preparation on the expected increase in enrollment.” He warned that if the quota is reduced to 3,058, both early and regular admission scores will rise, potentially causing applicants to feel a sense of loss. Nam Yoon-gon, head of the admissions strategy research center at Megastudy, also advised students to prepare for higher admission scores.



Online communities frequented by applicants and their parents have been filled with posts expressing concern over the sudden change. One user wrote, “They should have increased the numbers gradually, but now that the additional spots are gone, I don’t know whether to feel relieved or confused for my child.” Another commented, “No matter what decision is made, the 2026 admissions process is bound to be chaotic, and that worries me.”



The People’s Coalition for Medical Reform, which includes groups such as the Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice and the Korean Alliance of Patients Organizations, issued a joint statement the previous day, strongly criticizing the government’s decision. “Not increasing the medical school quota in 2026 is a betrayal of the public and patients who have endured a year of hardship in hopes of addressing medical gaps and doctor shortages,” the statement read. The coalition also warned that if the government caves again to collective actions by medical trainees and students, efforts for patient-centered healthcare reform will collapse.



