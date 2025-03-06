No mention of Kim Jung Un in Trump’s speech to Congress. March. 06, 2025 07:38. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump did not mention the North Korean nuclear issue or North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his speech to the Senate and House of Representatives joint session on Tuesday (local time). President Trump, who has flaunted his ‘bromance’ with Chairman Kim since his first day in office and described North Korea as a ‘nuclear power,’ did not mention North Korea at all in his speech the day he revealed his policy vision for the second Trump administration.



President Trump mainly devoted his speech to domestic issues such as illegal immigration, tariffs, and economic issues. For foreign policy issues, the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and China were mentioned but not North Korea.



“With the new administration yet to complete review of its foreign policy, it appears that ending the war in Ukraine, which is the top foreign and security policy priority of the administration, was only mentioned,” said a government source.



However, considering that President Trump has publicly announced his intention for U.S.-North Korea dialogue by continuously making statements regarding the North Korean leader at major events during his time as a presidential candidate and since his inauguration, some experts view leaving North Korea out of the agenda as a strategic decision.



The second Trump administration has maintained strategic ambiguity on the North Korean nuclear issue, hinting the possibility of pursuing a ‘small deal’ such as nuclear disarmament or freezing based on a different approach from the first term, while reaffirming with allies South Korea and Japan on the goal to achieve ‘complete denuclearization of North Korea.’ President Trump may be waiting for North Korea's response after making his willingness to engage in dialogue clear. “Chairman Kim must make his own decision if he wants to dance the tango,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kevin Kim in an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo during his visit to Korea last month.



