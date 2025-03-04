Courts request for courthouse security improvement. March. 04, 2025 07:43. by 전남혁 기자, 임재혁 기자 forward@donga.com.

Courts in Korea have reportedly applied for budgets of more than 650 million won to strengthen safety and court protection after the mob violence at Seoul Western District Court in January. Most of the budget was requested for installing safety facilities such as fences, entrance safety devices, and tempered glass film. Amid rising threats to the judiciary over the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, experts say that severe punishment is needed for crimes attacking the judiciary.



According to data submitted by the Supreme Court on Monday to the office of Rep. Park Kyun-tae of the Democratic Party of Korea, a member of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly, the additional security budget requested by each court as of Feb. 6 after the violent attack on the Western District Court on Jan. 19 totaled 653.24 million won. The Supreme Court, Seoul High Court, and Changwon District Court requested a budget for tempered glass film, folding fences, and strengthening search stations. The National Court Administration is considering establishing a new ‘Emergency Response Team’ that will provide support by recruiting security management personnel from other courts to prepare for situations where the court is under threat.



Experts point out that punishment for crimes subject to the judiciary should be strengthened. “The law needs to be revised so that those who break into the buildings of state institutions such as courts or constitutional institutions causing riots can be punished by increasing the punishment by up to twice the prescribed sentence,” said lawyer Noh Hee-beom, a former constitutional researcher.



