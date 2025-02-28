Orion Choco Pie sold record 4 billion units last year. February. 28, 2025 08:23. by 정서영기자 cero@donga.com.

Orion’s Choco Pie, celebrating its 50th anniversary last year, sold approximately 4 billion units worldwide, marking its highest annual sales ever.



According to Orion on Thursday, Choco Pie recorded a cumulative sales volume of 50 billion units and total revenue exceeding 8 trillion won since its launch in 1974. Overseas sales alone accounted for 67% of total revenue, amounting to 5.5 trillion won.



Since its first export to Russia in 1993, Choco Pie has become a representative Korean snack in the global market. In 1997, Orion established its first overseas sales and production subsidiary in China, initiating local manufacturing. Choco Pie is sold in 24 varieties across more than 60 countries. Overseas sales grew from 454 billion won in 2020 to 561.2 billion won in 2022, reaching 580 billion won last year.



An aggressive localization strategy has driven the brand’s globalization. In Russia, which accounted for 40% of last year's global sales, 12 varieties of Choco Pie, including jam-filled versions reflecting local food culture, are produced and sold. In India, Orion introduced strawberry and mango flavors, aligning with local preferences. “In Vietnam, where Choco Pie holds the No. 1 market share in the local pie market, it is even placed on ancestral ritual tables and is widely recognized as a national snack," a company representative said.



