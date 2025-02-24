People gather for impeachment rallies over weekend. February. 24, 2025 07:53. by 이수연, 전남혁 lotus@donga.com.

Over the weekend ahead of the final arguments in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, rallies both supporting and opposing the impeachment were held not only in downtown Seoul—including areas such as Jongno-gu—but also in various regions across the country. With these rallies spreading to college campuses, universities preparing for the new semester are on high alert over potential clashes caused by the intrusion of outsiders.



On Saturday, Pastor Jeon Gwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church led the Korea Right Establishment Movement Headquarters in holding an anti-impeachment rally at around 1 p.m. near Sejong-daero in Jongno-gu, Seoul. According to unofficial police estimates, about 30,000 pro-president supporters gathered, carrying placards with slogans such as “Immediate Restoration of the President” and chanting “Investigate the rigged election.” “Let 30 million people gather on March 1 and exercise their right of popular resistance,” Pastor Jeon urged. "We must dissolve 300 members of the National Assembly and establish a second founding—a new republic.”



On the same day, impeachment supporters gathered around Anguk Station and Gyeongbokgung Station on Seoul Subway Line 3. Groups such as the Candlelight Victory Conversion Action held an impeachment support rally from around 2 p.m. near Exit 1 of Anguk Station, close to the Constitutional Court, demanding the immediate removal of President Yoon. Approximately 11,000 impeachment supporters, as estimated unofficially by the police, attended the rally.



Large-scale rallies on both sides were also held in Daejeon. The conservative Christian group Save Korea organized a rally opposing the president’s impeachment at around 2 p.m. at the Nammun Square of Daejeon City Hall. Unofficial police estimates suggest that about 17,000 participants attended, holding placards reading “Oppose Impeachment” and chanting President Yoon’s name. Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party, who participated in the rally, claimed, “This is a fight for liberal democracy,” and said that “the president being detained in this matter has undermined both liberalism and the rule of law.” Meanwhile, about 700 meters away from the location of the opposition rally, at the Eunhasu Intersection in Daejeon, another rally was held calling for President Yoon’s impeachment. In preparation for possible clashes between the opposing groups, police deployed approximately 650 officers in the area.



As President Yoon’s impeachment trial enters its final stage, universities are also divided over the issue. Recent impeachment rallies at institutions including Seoul National University have seen not only students but also outsiders such as YouTubers participating, leading to physical clashes. It is reported that on Sunday, Seoul National University is considering asking the police to intervene and disperse future rallies if similar events recur. With students at universities such as Hanyang University, Ewha Womans University, and Sogang University already expected to issue declarations opposing impeachment, other colleges are also deeply concerned.



