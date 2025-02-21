Five-G Corporation, "DEEPMONG finds the best bedding through AI body type analysis". February. 21, 2025 16:37. (yj@itdonga.com). Consumption based on individual lifestyles is on the rise. Consumers consider not only the product but also the brand's image before making a purchase. From this perspective, the Five-G Corporation focuses on offering products and services that reflect a diverse range of lifestyles.



Five-G Corporation operates ▲’DEEPMONG’, a sleep specialty brand, ▲’bareumom’, a premium parenting product brand, and ▲’PET BIBLE’, a pet healthcare brand. With DEEPMONG at the forefront, the company helps customers create a daily living space that satisfies all five senses. DEEPMONG offers a "100-Day Show Home Service" to assist customers in discovering the best sleep environment through their experience and utilizes joint recognition AI technology to recommend bedding tailored to their body type. I spoke with Jin-Kyo Jeong, CEO of Five-G Corporation, to ask about the values these brands aim to convey.



Developed a mattress purchasing system for consumers



Jeong has been responsible for online sales at shopping malls for five years, during which he has developed his marketing and design skills. As he engaged with a variety of products, he naturally cultivated an interest in business and began to conceptualize new items. During this time, he drew inspiration from the furniture industrial complex related to the industry in which he was working.



Recognizing that product materials, composition, and prices were not transparently disclosed in the mattress market, he aimed to provide consumers with a reasonable purchasing system. After dedicating himself to market research through extensive legwork, he launched DEEPMONG in 2021 and completed the corporate conversion to Five-G Corporation in 2022. Following DEEPMONG, he also released bareumom and PET BIBLE.



100-Day Show Home Service offers a chance to experience mattresses



DEEPMONG, the flagship brand of Five-G Corporation, aims to provide the optimal sleeping environment. Products are created through a process where Five-G Corporation develops the designs and specifications, which are then manufactured by domestic partner manufacturers (OEM). DEEPMONG emphasizes delivering accurate information to consumers in a mattress market characterized by a lack of standardization, resulting in variations in material names, weights, and sizes.



Jeong stated, "Even if the same materials are used in mattresses from other brands, consumers can easily become confused due to the different names assigned to them. We seek to avoid this by considering consumers' preferences for comfort, cushioning, and durability, and strive to label the raw materials as accurately as possible." Consumers can choose their desired weight, firmness, and density, including options like memory foam and springs, from the four types of mattresses offered by DEEPMONG.



In addition, he has introduced a 100-Day Show Home Service that allows consumers to experience mattresses for themselves over a period of 100 days. Jeong explained, "Previously, the experience was limited to just lying down for a moment when purchasing a mattress. With DEEPMONG, consumers can make a decision after thoroughly experiencing the product in their homes for an extended period."



AI body type analysis recommends optimal bedding for consumers



DEEPMONG is an AI body type analysis service that assists consumers in finding their optimal sleeping environment. The joint recognition AI technology utilized it is a type of ‘Sleep-tech’ solution. Sleep-tech is a portmanteau of 'Sleep' and 'Technology,' referring to technologies that leverage advanced methods to analyze sleep-related data and enhance sleep quality.



When a consumer takes a picture of their body with a camera in the DEEPMONG app, the AI measures and analyzes the length of their joints, the angles between the joints, and the curvature of the bones, then recommends suitable mattresses and bedding. Jeong said, "According to internal data, the accuracy of body type analysis exceeds 90%. As a result, the refund rate for mattresses recommended based on this analysis is only about 1%, indicating a high level of consumer satisfaction." And "While many people often rely on subjective judgment when choosing mattresses, DEEPMONG utilizes a recommendation method based on body type data, providing more precise and reliable results."



“In the past, consumers had to visit physical stores to experience and compare various products, but this technology enables them to select their own mattress in a non-face-to-face environment," Jeong said. "This project was developed by Five-G Corporation as part of its initial startup package in 2024, and we plan to continuously enhance our services in the future.”



On the other hand, Five-G Corporation has introduced bareumom, a brand of baby products aimed at pregnant women, infants, and families, originating from DEEPMONG. It has also launched a PET BIBLE for customers who live with pets. These brands offer self-researched and developed products, including an F-shaped body pillow for pregnant women, a 9-degree reflux prevention cushion, and an eco-friendly noise-reducing mat, all designed to enhance consumer satisfaction.



Expanding the brand lineup and increasing customer satisfaction



Five-G Corporation, which celebrated its third anniversary this year, achieved sales of 4.5 billion won in 2024 with its three brands. Bareumom was recognized as an excellent product at the Hi Seoul Awards in both 2023 and 2024. Building on this success, they aim to expand their brand and product lineup with the goal of reaching 10 billion won in sales this year.



In the future, Five-G Corporation plans to diversify its strategy, including the commers mall platform, based on AI services integrated into DEEPMONG. Jeong stated, "Five-G Corporation is neither a manufacturer with its own factory nor a company that monopolizes a specific technology. Instead, we focus on quickly analyzing the market to identify the solutions that customers need and bring them to life as products and services."



Additionally, he stated, "The support received through Korea University's initial startup package program was not merely essential for business expansion; it also provided an opportunity to reorganize the company's operating system and solidify the brand." He further added, "In particular, the insights gained from industry networking allowed us to contemplate the unique strategies of Five-G Corporation."



He stated, "The branding program and overseas expansion program of Korea University's initial startup package helped us establish a clear brand direction, while the labor consulting support assisted in systematically developing an operational plan for our rapidly growing startup. Based on this foundation, DEEPMONG aims to become a lifestyle partner that transforms the consumer's daily experience, rather than merely being a brand of sleep products."



