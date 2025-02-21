Pudding adopted, may bring small comfort to bereaved families. February. 21, 2025 07:46. by Hyeong-Ju Lee peneye09@donga.com.

Two months ago, a Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport claimed the lives of an entire family, leaving behind their pet dog, Pudding. Now, a couple from Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, has adopted the two-year-old female dog, hoping she might offer even a small measure of solace to the bereaved.



Yoon Jeong-eun, 62, and her husband Lee Se-jong, 62, said on the 20th that they had welcomed Pudding into their home. The dog belonged to Bae, 80—the eldest of the 179 victims—in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province. Bae had been traveling in Bangkok, Thailand, with eight family members, including her eldest daughter and a six-year-old granddaughter, when the fatal incident occurred.



After the accident, Pudding was rescued in early January by the animal protection group Care and was cared for on a temporary basis for more than 40 days. “When the Jeju Air crash happened, I was so heartbroken that I rushed to Muan International Airport wanting to help, but couldn’t,” Yoon said. “Feeling sorry, we adopted Pudding and now care for her as part of our family.”



Their daughter, Lee Soo-wan, 32, described Pudding as a sweet and obedient dog. “She listens well, accepts care—whether it’s having her paws, ears, and eyes gently cleaned or receiving praise—and seems to have grown up surrounded by love,” she said.



The couple now walks Pudding three times a day—sometimes for more than two hours—around their apartment garden, since the dog loves her strolls. Concerned that the marble floors inside might not be comfortable for her, they have laid down a mat. Neighbors in Yeonggwang expressed relief at the adoption, saying they were glad Pudding finally found a new family to care for her.



한국어