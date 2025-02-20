Teacher who killed Ha-neul searched for murder cases and weapons on the day of the crime. February. 20, 2025 07:50. by Kim Tae Young live@donga.com.

It has been confirmed that Ms. Myeong (48), the teacher who killed 8-year-old Ha-neul Kim by attacking her with a weapon at school on the 10th, searched online for murder cases and the weapon used in the crime on the day of the incident. Based on this, police are investigating the possibility of a premeditated attack.



On the 19th, the special investigation team handling the case announced that Ms. Myeong had searched for multiple articles related to murder cases and weapons in the days leading up to the crime. After conducting a forensic analysis of her phone, one home computer, and three school computers—seized in a search of her residence on the 11th—investigators confirmed that she had viewed past murder-related articles.



Police are also examining the crime weapon, witness statements, and phone records to determine whether Ms. Myeong had planned the attack. On the day of the incident, she drove to a kitchenware store about 2 km from the school in the afternoon and purchased the weapon in advance. The knife was 28 cm long, with a 16 cm blade.



Investigators are now looking into her medical history, personal life, and workplace behavior for further evidence of premeditation. However, efforts to establish a direct motive have stalled, as no further statements have been obtained beyond Ms. Myeong’s initial confession on the day of the crime. After the attack, she attempted suicide and underwent venous ligation surgery. She remains in the intensive care unit of a university hospital in Seo-gu, Daejeon, receiving treatment with an oxygen respirator. A police official stated, “A face-to-face investigation is difficult at the moment, but we are monitoring her condition closely to proceed as soon as possible.”



