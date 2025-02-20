CJ CheilJedang expands K-food sales to U.S. military bases in Guam. February. 20, 2025 07:49. by 정서영기자 cero@donga.com.

South Korean food company CJ CheilJedang has announced plans to introduce its popular K-food products to Anderson Air Force Base and Naval Base in Guam, marking a significant expansion into the U.S. military market.



Starting this month, CJ CheilJedang will offer a selection of 14 products, including vegan Bibigo Wang Gyoza Dumplings (three flavors), Bibigo Tteokbokki (six flavors), Hetbahn cooked rice (three varieties), and Hetbahn cup rice (two varieties). The company sees strong demand for ready-to-eat meals among service members, particularly given the limited cooking facilities and the high proportion of unmarried personnel stationed on base.



CJ CheilJedang first entered the U.S. military food market in April 2024, launching Bibigo Wang Gyoza and other products at U.S. Forces Korea bases in Pyeongtaek and Osan. The positive response led to an expanded lineup, including Bibigo Tteokbokki, which has sold approximately 20,000 units alongside the vegan dumplings at these bases.



Building on this success, CJ CheilJedang aims to expand further its presence at U.S. military installations worldwide, including bases in Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska. The company estimates that the global U.S. military food market, including both active-duty and reserve forces, is valued at approximately KRW 5 trillion (USD 3.7 billion).



The company plans to introduce additional products to military commissaries, including frozen rice, carp bread, vegan ham, and chicken-based offerings, as it strengthens its foothold in the U.S. military food supply chain.



