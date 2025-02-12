Orion reports record revenue and profit. February. 12, 2025 07:41. by 이민아기자 omg@donga.com.

Orion Corporation reported record-breaking earnings last year, with consolidated revenue reaching 3.1043 trillion won and operating profit climbing to 543.6 billion won, marking year-on-year increases of 6.6% and 10.4%, respectively. This milestone marks the first time in the company’s history that Orion has exceeded 3 trillion won in annual revenue and 500 billion won in operating profit.



The company attributed its growth primarily to strong performances in China and Vietnam. In its home market of South Korea, sales rose 2.6% year-on-year to 1.0976 trillion won, while operating profit increased 5.7% to 178.5 billion won. China remained a key driver, with sales growing 7.7% to 1.2701 trillion won and operating profit rising 10.4% to 243.9 billion won, supported by the expansion of snack shops and bulk market channels. Meanwhile, in Vietnam, sales climbed 8.2% to 514.5 billion won, while operating profit surged 14.4% to 100.1 billion won, fueled by the popularity of gift pies and rice crackers such as An.



Orion also reported a record-high net profit of 533.2 billion won, mainly due to its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) success. The company’s acquisition of LigaChem Biosciences on January 15, 2024, contributed significantly to this figure. A stock valuation gain of 143.7 billion won, reflecting the difference between the agreed contract price and the stock price as of March 29, 2024, was included in operating income, further strengthening Orion’s financial results.



