A man in his 30s saved six lives after death. February. 07, 2025 07:59. by 김소영기자 ksy@donga.com.

A radiologic technologist in his 30s saved six lives through organ donation. Cho Seok-won (31 at the time of his death) was involved in a car accident on his way home from work on December 13 last year and was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness.



On Thursday, the Korea Organ Donation Agency (KODA) announced that Cho donated his heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys at Wonkwang University Hospital in North Jeolla Province on December 20 last year.



The sudden farewell was heartbreaking for his family, but they agreed to donate his organs at the hospital where he worked, as it meant a great deal to them to share the gift of life with others in his final moments.



Born the second of three siblings (two boys and one girl) in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, Mr. Cho was a hardworking young man who supported himself through part-time jobs from an early age. After graduating from college, he worked as a radiologic technologist at Wonkwang University Hospital. "He was a warmhearted person who laughed often and always put others first," his colleagues recalled.



"I wish he had been able to have more fun and enjoy himself, but I think he grew up too soon and struggled too much,” said Cho's sister, Cho Eun-bin. “It's truly heartbreaking. He did good things until his very last moment, so I hope he's happy in heaven with a bright smile on his face.”



