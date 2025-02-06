Yoon Ina, Jang Yu-bin make US debuts. February. 06, 2025 07:48. by 김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com.

Yoon Ina (22) and Jang Yu-bin (23), who dominated the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) and Korean Professional Golf Association (KPGA) Tours last year, respectively, are set to make their international debuts on Thursday.



Yoon Ina will compete in her first Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour event at the Founders Cup, held at Bradenton Country Club in Florida, the U.S. Last year, she returned to the KLPGA Tour after serving a disciplinary action for “incorrect ball play” and went on to claim three major awards: Grand Prize, Prize Money Leader, and Lowest Stroke Average. To advance to the LPGA, Yoon participated in the LPGA Tour Qualifying (Q) School in December, securing her tour card by finishing 8th. Having relocated to the U.S. early last month, Yoon trained in Orlando, Florida, to adapt to different grass types and playing conditions. “I’m adjusting well,” she said. “Rather than feeling pressure about my debut, I’m focusing on applying what I’ve practiced in real competition.”



Meanwhile, Jang Yu-bin, the first Korean player to join LIV Golf, backed by the Saudi Arabian capital, will make her debut at the 2025 season opener, LIV Golf Riyadh, at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. Jang had a stellar season on the KPGA Tour last year, winning five awards, including Grand Prize, Prize Money Leader, Lowest Strokes Award, Top 10 Finish Award, and Long Drive Award. Initially, she planned to enter the PGA Tour Q School but was persuaded by Korean-American golfer Kevin Na to join his Iron Heads team in LIV Golf instead.





“The biggest reason I chose LIV Golf was the opportunity to compete with world-class players. I also wanted to become the first Korean player to win a title here, and of course, the significant prize money was a factor,” Jang said. “I don’t believe there’s only one path to becoming the best golfer in the world. If I get the chance, I’d love to play on the PGA Tour as well.”

